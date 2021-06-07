Human remains found in a bag lead to murder charge

SPARTA, Ga. (AP) — Law officers say they’ve charged a man with murder after finding a decomposing body in at least one bag in Georgia.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said 33-year-old Christopher Collin Demmon is in custody in Aiken County, South Carolina.

They say he will be taken to Hancock County, Georgia, where the human remains were discovered Friday in the yard of a home in the small community of Devereaux.

GBI special agent Mary Chandler tells The Telegraph that it wasn’t known how long the remains had been in the yard, though decomposition had already begun.