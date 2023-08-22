SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Special agents with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) are seeking to identify possible victims in an ongoing child sexual exploitation investigation involving a Baxley man.

On July 23, HSI Savannah arrested Todd Eric Sisk, 48, on federal child exploitation charges in a joint investigation with the Walton County Sheriff’s Office in Florida. The investigation revealed evidence that he was allegedly accessing, distributing and attempting to produce child sexual abuse material.

Sisk had been employed as a truck driver and is known to have traveled to South Carolina, Tennessee and Alabama for work. He’s also lived in Florida and Ohio.

According to HSI, during his travels and while living throughout the country, Sisk had access to children through romantic relationships and other activities.

The investigating agencies are seeking information to help identify other potential victims Sisk has engaged with or allegedly exploited.

Anyone with information related to this investigation or who believes to know someone that may have been victimized by Sisk, please contact the HSI tip line at 1-866-347-2423.