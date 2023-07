Police SUV car riding on a high speed on a dark background with colorful flashes. Cop pursuit vector illustration.

HARDEEVILLE, S.C. (WSAV)- A man is facing several charges after taking the Hardeeville Police Department (HPD) on a wild high-speed chase on Saturday.

Police say an officer spotted a suspect wanted in Garden City in Hardeeville. When the officer tried to pull him over, he took off south on the 1-95.

According to HPD, the suspect allegedly drove more than 100 MPH and, at one point, was driving southbound on the northbound shoulder.

The suspect was eventually caught by HPD.