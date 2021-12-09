How to protect yourself from porch pirates this holiday season

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – ‘Tis the season..for porch pirates that is.

Porch pirates are an unfortunate yet common issue many face, especially during the holidays.

“During the holidays the amount of people ordering online and getting those delivers goes up and when you have those types of deliveries go up, then the people taking those deliveries from your porch go up as well,” Neighborhood Research Officer – Savannah Police Department, Rebekah Helmick.

The Savannah Police Department said even with video surveillance technology like Ring, Blink, and Arlo it’s still not stopping the stealing.

“It doesn’t necessarily deter because we’ve seen cases where people have looked at the cameras and they see them but they still take the package in some cases,” Helmick said. “But at least it gives us a visual of what this person looks like so that we can be on the lookout.”

Officer Helmick said catching a pirate is not an impossible task just potentially a dangerous one.

“If you know you’re not going to be home during the delivery either have that delivery made to your place of employment or have a neighbor that is home get the item for you,” Helmick said. “Also depending on the carrier you can have them not deliver it and you can pick it up at the office of the carrier.”

Police said to take note of delivery locker options with your carrier.