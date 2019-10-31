How to keep you and your little ghost or goblin safe this Halloween

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department (SPD) has some advice on how to have a spooky, but safe Halloween.

Corporal Shariff Lockett from the Neighborhood Resource Unit of SPD says trick or treaters need to be extra vigilant while walking around.

“Make sure that you’re walking in groups with others, go to neighborhoods that you know very well, stay in well-lit neighborhoods, [and] only go to houses where the porch lights are on,” said Lockett.

Here’s some other important ways to stay safe during Halloween:

Throw out any suspicious or unwrapped candy your child gets

Keep your child’s costume short so they don’t trip while walking around

Plan out your trick or treating route prior to leaving

Bring a flashlight for you and your child

If you’re driving, be extra cautious, as people take to the streets for trick or treating

