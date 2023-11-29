BURTON, S.C. (WSAV) — A difficult holiday season is ahead for two families in Burton after two fires destroyed their homes.

According to Burton and Sheldon Fire Districts, a home in Seabrook suffered significant damages after a fire just before 6:30 this evening. They believe a candle in a bedroom caused the fire. The family of 6 escaped safely and the Red Cross has been notified to assist them.

This was the second house fire for Burton fire crews in less than 24 hours.

Just before 10 p.m. yesterday, firefighters responded to a house fire on Hodge Drive. They found the flames in a closet with a water heater. Damages were limited to the closet and the area around it but the family of three is being assisted by family members at this time.

As South Carolina enters into its most dangerous time of year for fires, Burton fire officials want to remind residents to check their smoke alarms and make sure they are less than 10 years old and have a battery. Residents needing assistance with smoke alarms are encouraged to call their local fire department.