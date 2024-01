SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV)- The Savannah Fire Department (SFD) is investigating an early Sunday morning fire.

Around 4:30 a.m., SFD responded to a house fire on Mosley Street.

According to officials, two firefighters suffered non-life-threatening burns and were transported to a local hospital where they are expected to be okay.

The home was vacant at the time.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown and is under investigation.