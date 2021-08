SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A Savannah house fire displaced three people and caused a dog to die Saturday night.

The Savannah Fire Department (SFD) says the fire started in the garage of a home on the 600 block of Hayners Avenue. Heat from the flames also caused some stored ammunition to discharge.

The fire spread to the attic and another small area of the home, SFD said. Firefighters rescued the dog from the flames but were unable to revive it.