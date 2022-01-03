Hostess City plagued with 5 shootings over holiday weekend, 7 injured

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Over the holiday weekend, five separate shootings in Savannah left a total of seven people injured.

The first two shootings happened on New Year’s Eve at around the same time.

Two people were injured in a shooting on Emerald Drive. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) says a man was shot and a teenager was grazed by a bullet around 11 p.m. The shooting happened in the 500 block of Emerald Drive.

The man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No further details were released and SPD says the investigation is ongoing.

Simultaneously, a man arrived at Memorial Hospital after being shot in his leg. The injury was non-life-threatening and police have yet to determine where the shooting took place. No further details were released and the investigation is ongoing.

On New Year’s Day, a man was also shot in his leg in the 200 block of Texas Avenue. SPD says the shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. and the investigation is ongoing.

Two shootings early Sunday morning left two people with non-life-threatening injuries. SPD says a man was shot in his foot in the 200 block of West Broughton Street around midnight. Police say the man was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Around the same time, a woman was shot in her leg in the 100 block of Montgomery Street, SPD says. She was also taken to the hospital. Police continue to investigate both shootings and no further details were released.