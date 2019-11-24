Hostage situation ends peacefully in Ludowici Saturday night

Ludowici, Ga.- (WSAV) – The Long County Sheriff’s Office say a hostage situation in Ludowici ended peacefully Saturday night.

Deputies responded to a 911 call from a home on Rye Patch Road in Ludowici just after 9 p.m. Saturday. Deputies say the man who lived there made threatening statements on the phone and “shot off a few rounds” inside the home. When they arrived, deputies say the man was holding his wife hostage inside the house.

Officials on scene shut down Rye Patch Road from Mary’s Court to Wilkinson Road. They talked to the man for about an hour and a half before he finally surrendered himself, peacefully.

According to the Long County Sheriff’s Office, no one was injured. The suspect was taken to the Liberty Regional Medical Center to be evaluated.

There is no word on what, if any, charges he might face.

In addition to Long County, both McIntosh and Liberty Counties responded. Liberty County brought in its Multi-jurisdictional Special Response Team.

Lewis Levine contributed to this story.