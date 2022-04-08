VIDALIA, Ga. (WSAV) — The Vidalia Police Department and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation(GBI) is investigating a homicide after a body was found on Tuesday.

On Apr. 5, police responded to a call in reference to the discovery of a white male found dead. The man was later identified as 39-year-old Ricky Martin Burkett.

Police and the GBI are investigating the death as a homicide.

If you have any information on this incident, contact the Vidalia Police Department’s Investigative Services Division at 912-537-4123, CrimeStoppers at 912-386-4480 or the GBI Eastman Office at 478-374-6988.