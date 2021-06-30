Homicide investigation underway after man dies from Victory Drive attack

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Police say a Savannah man attacked on Victory Drive earlier this month has died.
The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is now investigating the case as a homicide.
SPD says Regner Arce, who was homeless, was apparently injured during an altercation around 7:45 a.m. in the 1900 block of E. Victory Drive, McAlpin Square.
The 56-year-old was taken to the hospital for treatment. SPD says he died Friday, June 25, as a result of his injuries.
Police have not released any details on possible suspects.
Anyone with information on the incident can call the SPD Crime Tip Line at 912-525-3124.
Information can also be submitted anonymously to CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020 or online here. CrimeStoppers offers a reward of up to $2,500, depending on the severity of the crime, if a tip leads to an arrest.