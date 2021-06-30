Homicide investigation underway after man dies from Victory Drive attack

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Police say a Savannah man attacked on Victory Drive earlier this month has died.

The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is now investigating the case as a homicide.

SPD says Regner Arce, who was homeless, was apparently injured during an altercation around 7:45 a.m. in the 1900 block of E. Victory Drive, McAlpin Square.

The 56-year-old was taken to the hospital for treatment. SPD says he died Friday, June 25, as a result of his injuries.

Police have not released any details on possible suspects.