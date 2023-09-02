STATESBORO, Ga (WSAV)- The Statesboro Police Department (SPD) is investigating a homicide.

At approximately 9 p.m., SPD officers and detectives responded to The Connection at Statesboro on Stambuk Lane for a shooting on Friday.

After arriving at the scene, officers located a male victim on a stairway suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was identified as Larry Maurice Chapman, 40, of Savannah.

SPD immediately rendered aid until EMS arrived to transport Chapman to East Georgia Regional Medical Center.

Chapman succumbed to his wounds at EGRMC.

According to SPD, the suspect who fired the shots was identified and interviewed along with other individuals inside the apartment at the time of the shooting.

The investigation is now focused on the circumstances surrounding the shooting and whether there will be any charges.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Senior Detective Dustin Cross at

912-764-9911 or submit an anonymous tip to www.tipsoft.com.