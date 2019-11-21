Homeless Savannah man sentenced to life in prison for 2018 murder

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A homeless Savannah man will spend the rest of his life behind bars for murdering someone who was apparently trying to help him.

According to prosecutors, Tony Locklear stabbed 82-year-old William “Billy” Long to death at the west side homeless camp in October 2018. He then dumped the victim’s body in the trash.

Long was apparently trying to help Locklear find work when he was attacked.

On Thursday, Locklear was found guilty of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and concealing the death of another.

He has been sentenced to life without parole plus 10 years.