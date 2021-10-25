Check the latest forecast

Homeless Georgia man accused of killing another who helped others

GAINESVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Authorities in Georgia say a homeless man is accused of killing another homeless man known for the help he gave others without homes.

News outlets report that 51-year-old Dexter Barnard Pulliam, of Gainesville, was charged last week with felony malice murder of 66-year-old Leon Hines, also of Gainesville.

Hines was found unconscious Oct. 18 between railroad tracks near a crossing. He died on the scene.

The Gainesville Times reports Hines was sometimes called “The Mayor of Queen City” because he did so much to help others who were on the street.

