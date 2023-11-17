SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Pedestrian accidents are on the rise, in fact, 18% of all traffic fatalities involve a pedestrian.

WSAV spoke with one victim who was lucky enough to survive but is now pleading for the public’s help.

“You’re impacting a lot more than just me,” Niki Mosier.

Mosier was walking to her car on Wednesday, Nov. 8, at the intersection of E 34th and Abercorn streets when she was allegedly hit by a car and left unresponsive in the road for over eight minutes.

“Turn around and was walking back to find my car and I was doing the little clicky thing to do the headlights and brake lights and that’s it. The next thing I remember was I was surrounded by fire trucks and cops and EMS,” Mosier said.

Mosier thought she was initially fine until she tried to stand. That’s when she said she knew something was wrong.

“I’ve got two fractures in my right pelvis and one on my left and all the topicals and most of the road rash,” she said, “and then I had a brain bleed and I had a brain bruise. I was on a surgical radar for almost two days.”

Mosier says she just wants her life back and for the person who did this to be held accountable.

“My goal right now is to be able to get into the walker, that way I can drink as much water as I want and take a shower,” she said. “And that seems so out of reach right now but that would be the biggest thing in the world to me.”

If you saw anything on Nov. 8 around 7 p.m., Mosier is asking that you call the Savannah Police Department or Crimestoppers 912-234-2020.