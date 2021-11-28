Hit-and-run leaves man in critical condition in Effingham County

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A man is in critical condition following a hit-and-run in Effingham County Friday night.

The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO) says the man was struck by the car between 10 and 11 p.m. Friday. He was taken to Memorial Health University Trauma Center and remains in critical condition, police say.

The hit-and-run happened on Savannah Town Road. ECSO urges anyone with information to call 912-754-3449.

This is a developing story and will updated as more information is reported.