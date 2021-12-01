Hit-and-run leaves 31-year-old woman dead in Hardeeville

HARDEEVILLE, S.C. (WSAV) — A hit-and-run in Hardeeville left a pedestrian dead on Highway 17 early Tuesday morning.

The Hardeeville Police Department (HPD) says it happened at 5:30 a.m.

Jasper County Coroner Willie Aiken says 31-year-old Latifah Anderson was walking across the road when a car struck her. Anderson was pronounced dead at the scene. HPD says the driver did not stop.

No further details were released but HPD says it continues to investigate. Police urge anyone with information to call HPD at 843-784-2233.