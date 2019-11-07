Hinesville twins’ caretaker charged with DUI prior to deaths

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) – WSAV has learned new information about the criminal history of the caretaker of Raelynn and Payton Keyes, the twin girls who were found dead inside of a car in Hinesville in September.

News 3 has just learned that caretaker Claudette Foster was arrested the month before the twins’ death. On Aug. 4, Foster was arrested and charged with DUI- Driving Under the Influence of Drugs and Weaving Over the Roadway. No other details of the arrest are known at this time.

Claudette Foster

Raelynn and Payton Keyes were discovered dead inside of a car near a home on the 200 block of Augusta Way in Hinesville on Sept. 29. Autopsies revealed the girls died of heatstroke.

Foster was arrested on Oct. 14 and was charged with two counts of Murder Second Degree and two counts of Cruelty to Children Second Degree in the twins’ deaths.

On Oct. 15, a judge denied bond for Foster.