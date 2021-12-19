Hinesville teen injured in shooting at apartment complex Saturday night

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) — Gunfire erupted in a Hinesville apartment complex Late Saturday night injuring a teenager.

According to Hinesville Police Department Chief of Detectives, William Oberlander police responded to a report of multiple gunshots in the Pineland Square Apartments shortly before 11 pm.

When officers arrived they discovered a male teenager suffering from a gunshot wound, and several cars struck by bullets and shell casing scattered on the roadway.

The teen was transported to Willowbrook Plaza located on E.G Miles Parkway where an emergency medical helicopter landed to transport him to Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah. The condition of the teen is unknown but reports state he was alert and conscious.

Police say it was not a random act of violence and there is no danger to the public.

Oberlander said more details will be released later Sunday.