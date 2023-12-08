HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) – The Hinesville Police Department is looking for three women accused of shoplifting $5,000 worth of merchandise from an Ulta Beauty store.

According to Hinesville Police Department Assistant Chief Major Tracey Howard, the incident happened around 1 p.m. at the store located on the 800 block of West Oglethorpe Highway.

Howard said the women exited the store quickly, entered a white Dodge Durango bearing an Oklahoma license plate (NJR512) and drove off in an unknown direction.

Patrol units searched the area in an attempt to apprehend the suspects.

According to Howard, the vehicle is a rental that had been rented by a woman incarcerated in Charleston, South Carolina, where a similar shoplifting had taken place recently.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to call 912-368-8211 or 911.