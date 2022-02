HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) — The Hinesville Police Department(HPD) is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a man suspected of child sex crimes.

In a Facebook post, HPD put out a BOLO advisory for 32-year-old Terry Lee Sledge. Police say Sledge is wanted for multiple sex crimes against children in Hinesville.

He is believed to be in North Carolina but authorities say it is unconfirmed.

If you have any information on Sledge’s whereabouts or come in contact with him, police ask you to call 911.