Hinesville police respond to 3 separate crashes Sunday afternoon

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) – The Hinesville Police Department had their hands full Sunday afternoon as officers responded to three different crashes.

According to LT. Dave Guy, shortly after 3 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to a vehicle roll-over on Becky Street. A female driver hydroplaned, and her vehicle flipped. The woman was not injured in the crash.

Meanwhile, another officer tried to initiate a traffic stop on E.G. Miles Parkway, when the driver of a while Malibu began to flee the scene. The Malibu soon hit a pick-up truck at the intersection of Veterans Parkway and E.G. Miles. The driver got out and ran on foot. He was apprehended by the officer before he got away.

The driver has not been identified and is facing the following charged: attempting to elude, suspended registration, suspended license, two counts of obstruction, and an open container in the vehicle.

Another Hinesville officer who was responding the crash involving the suspect fleeing on foot was involved in an accident when his vehicle hydroplaned, jumping a median and hitting another car.

No injuries were reported in the final two crashes.