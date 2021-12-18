Hinesville police officer narrowly escapes injuries after suspect fires at him

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) — A Hinesville police officer narrowly escaped being injured when he was shot at by a suspect accused of breaking and entering into autos. The bullets missed him by centimeters.

According to Hinesville Police Chief, Loyld Slater, two officers were performing off-duty security at a local nightspot on E.G. Miles Parkway and Elaine Street when they spotted a man allegedly breaking into vehicles in the area around 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

Slater says 23-year-old Jason Wilkerson, of Glennville, fled, but the officers eventually captured him causing a brief scuffle while he was being handcuffed.

As the officers were bringing the suspect to his feet the man allegedly was able to reach a weapon he had found in one of the vehicles he had broken into, and fired it once at Riddick striking his pants leg missing him by centimeters according to Slater.

The suspect has been charged with aggravated assault against a police officer and is currently in the Liberty County jail.