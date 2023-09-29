HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) — A gathering in an apartment complex in Hinesville turned dangerous when a group of people having a BBQ was fired upon by an unknown assailant.

According to Hinesville Police Officer Sgt. Johnathon Greer, one man was wounded in the leg and taken to Liberty Regional Medical Center in Hinesville.

There were two other people with the wounded man who escaped injury. The shooting took place at the Harbor North Apartments on the 800 block of Veterans Parkway.

The shooting occurred around 7:30 p.m. Friday