HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) — The Hinesville Police Department (HPD) is investigating an early Wednesday morning homicide.

Police say a fatal shooting occurred around 1 a.m. in the wooded area behind Liberty Woods Apartments near the rear of Walmart.

Police believe the shooting was not random.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to call the Criminal Investigation Division at the Hinesville Police Department at 912-368-8211 Ext 5.