Hinesville police arrest man in attempted child molestation case

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) – The Hinesville Police Department arrested a man in an attempted child molestation case last week.

On Tuesday, Dec. 31, officers arrested 43-year-old James Pritchard of Midway after he contacted a 14-year-old Hinesville girl for “indecent purposes”.

Pritchard was trying to meet up with the child, and was met instead with law enforcement officers. He was arrested without incident and now faces charges including Enticing a Child for Indecent Purposes and Criminal Attempt to Commit Child Molestation.

Pritchard is being held at the Liberty County Regional Jail pending a $20,000 bond.

This case is still under investigation. The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office and Agent John Barry of the GBI Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force are assisting HPD.