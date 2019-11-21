Hinesville police address Facebook post claiming child was abducted in van

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) -The Hinesville Police Department is clarifying a report of suspicious activity after a photo of a van was shared on social media.

The Facebook post was made Wednesday and shows a license plate on the back of a van. The post claims that someone in the van kidnapped a child in Hinesville and is warning people to call 911 if they see the vehicle.

The Hinesville Police Department later posted on Facebook that officials are investigating the situation, but said that there is no evidence that a child or children are missing in Hinesville.

HPD said an Amber Alert has not been issued.

Anyone with information related to the Facebook post or missing children is asked to call the Hinesville Police Department of email Whitney Morris-Reed at wmorrisreed@cityofhinesville.org.

News 3 will have updates.