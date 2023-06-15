HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) — The Hinesville Police Department is conducting a death investigation after a man was found dead in a car Thursday morning.

According to Hinesville Police Detective Bill Oberlander, an unidentified man was found deceased in a Toyota Camry in the driveway of a residence in the 400 block of Rogers Road.

Police say the man was found in the vehicle by a passerby around 6:30 a.m. Thursday.

The home was under renovation and the man was staying at the residence.

The man’s remains have been taken to the GBI Crime Lab in Pooler.