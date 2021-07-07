Hinesville pawn shop target of burglars

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) — A Hinesville pawn shop was the target of burglars some time during the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Hinesville Police Department (HPD) Assistant Chief, Major Tracey Howard said the burglary may have occurred between Late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning. Howard said the burglars made entry into the Gold and Silver pawn shop located on the 500 block of West General Screven Way by cutting a hole in the roof of the business.

Officers from the HPD were notified by the alarm company but found nothing when they went to investigate. It was later discovered a burglary had occurred when the employees arrived to work and found items were missing.

Employees also discovered a hole in the ceiling. Howard was unable to provide what exactly was taken due to ongoing inventories being conducted.

A similar burglary had occurred at Kay’s Jewelers on West Oglethorpe Highway last year, however, Howard said it’s too early to determine if it was done by the same person.