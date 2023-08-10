HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) – A Hinesville police officer was injured Thursday morning in an attempt to keep a teen from fleeing.

According to Hinesville Police Department Assistant Chief Tracey Howard, a BOLO was issued shortly after 11 a.m. out of Long County concerning a 16-year-old girl who had allegedly stolen her parent’s vehicle and was heading to the Horizon Learning Center on the 200 block of School House Road.

Once she arrived, school personnel notified an officer who was working off-duty security that she was on the school grounds. The officer located the teen sitting in the parked vehicle. As the officer attempted to speak with the teen while standing outside the driver’s side, the teen allegedly attempted to place the vehicle in reverse.

The officer tried to stop her by reaching inside the vehicle and placing it in park. As she drove off, the officer was dragged several feet as she backed up. The teen also damaged a vehicle that was parked next to her while reversing.

The officer fell from the vehicle, hitting the roadway as the teen exited the parking lot of the school and drove to Walthourville.

According to Walthourville Police Chief Chris Reed, the teen began circling Busbee Road several times, even driving into the parking lot of the Walthourville Police Department.

The teen continued going up and down Busbee Road with police in pursuit until, according to Long County Sheriff Craig Nobles, a Long County deputy used the PIT maneuver to stop her.

Reed said she continued, running over several traffic signs until she was stopped.

According to Howard, the teen is facing numerous charges which have not been filed yet.

The officer was taken to Liberty Regional Medical Center in Hinesville and is expected to be OK.