HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) — A Hineville woman was stabbed several times Wednesday afternoon by the father of her child in a local mobile home park.

Assistant police chief, Major Tracey Howard said that the incident unfolded just after 2 p.m. after a male subject attempted to enter a home after breaking a window and injuring a child in the process. The man, the father of the victim’s child, then chased the woman outside her home and stabbed her several times after catching up to the victim. Police say that the woman’s ear was severed during the attack.

After the stabbing, the man tried to leave the mobile home park in his vehicle but an officer who was helping guide traffic saw the suspect strike a car without stopping which began a pursuit. The chase would end when the suspect spun out on E.G. Miles Parkway near Hollywood Dr. where he ran into the woods but was later apprehended by an officer.

Police have not yet revealed the identity of the suspect, but say he has been charged with aggravated assault and cruelty to a child.

Both the suspect and the victim of the stabbing were taken to Liberty Regional Medical Center in Hinesville.