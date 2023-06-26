HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) — The Hinesville mother accused of cruelty in the death of her 6-year-old daughter A’niyah Perry was in court today–asking a judge for bond.

After hearing from a Hinesville detective and other officials, the judge set bond at $100,000.

Sherry Perry and her boyfriend Brandon Robinson are charged with cruelty to children and concealing a death.

A’niyah–who suffered from cerebral palsy–was found unresponsive in the family’s home back in May.

A bond hearing for Brandon Robinson is scheduled for a later date.