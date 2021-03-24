Hinesville man shot, wounded early Wednesday morning

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) – A Hinesville man was shot and wounded while standing outside a residence on the 100 block of Hancock Street.

According to Hinesville Police Department Assistant Chief, Major Tracey Howard, the man identified as Noah Williams, 20, was standing next to a vehicle conversing with a friend when a vehicle containing two people drove by and fired several shots in the direction of the group shortly before 2 am.

Williams was struck once in the neck and the bullet exited his shoulder.

Howard said Williams was alert and conscious. Williams was transported to Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah where he was treated and released.

A Hinesville police officer who was patrolling the area at the time of the shooting noticed a vehicle with a loud exhaust and dark tint leaving the vicinity when the call came out about the shooting.

The officer immediately responded to the shooting scene. It’s unknown if the vehicle seen leaving the area was involved in the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Hinesville police department at 912-369-8211.