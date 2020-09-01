Hinesville man receives federal prison sentence for enticing a child

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – According to the U.S. Department of Justice, a U.S. District judge sentenced Casey Austin Desmuke, 31, of Hinesville, to 151 months in federal prison.

The over 12 years sentence comes after Desmuke entered a guilty plea to one count of Coercion and Enticement.

Authorities arrested Desmuke in July 2019. Investigators say he had communicated with a 12-year-old and brought the child to his home to engage in sexual activity. Desmuke also faces pending state charges for similar activity that occurred in 2010 in Waco, Texas.

In addition to his prison sentence, Desmuke also must pay $50,000 in restitution.

After completion of his prison term, Desmuke must serve 10 years of supervised release.