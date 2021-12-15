Hinesville man gets 15 years for persuading children to provide sexual images

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A Hinesville man will spend more than a decade in federal prison for coercing children to send him sexual images and photos.

According to the U.S. attorney’s office, 20-year-old Jasiri Hutchison admitted to having more than 600 sexually explicit images of children.

The 20-year-old would typically portray himself as a young girl as he interacted with children online, according to court documents and testimony. Hutchison would first persuade children to send innocuous photos of themselves, then threaten to share the pictures with friends unless they sent increasingly sexualized images of themselves or their siblings.

“Jasari Hutchison’s predatory behavior shockingly represents every parent’s nightmare,” said U.S. Attorney David Estes for the Southern District of Georgia. “By systematically targeting and exploiting young children and coercing them to provide illicit images of themselves, he robbed numerous victims of their trust and innocence and rightly is being held accountable.”

Hutchison was sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to production of child pornography and possession of child pornography. He must register as a sex offender and serve 15 years of supervised release after completing his prison term.

“Hutchinson’s days of preying upon innocent children, creating lifelong trauma are over thanks to the great work done by the agents, officers and our law enforcement partners,” said Special Agent in Charge Katrina Berger, who oversees Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) operations in Georgia and Alabama.

“Cases like this highlight the need for everyone to monitor what our children do and who they interact with online,” Berger added.

The U.S. attorney’s office said anyone with information on suspected child sexual exploitation can contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 800-843-5678 or report.cybertip.org.