SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A Hinesville man who was arrested in connection to a deadly pedestrian crash on I-95 has been indicted.

On Feb. 21, the Pooler Police Department was called to the scene of the crash as emergency crews were working a different wreck on the interstate.

According to witnesses, the driver of an SUV was traveling at a high speed and took the emergency lane to pass stopped traffic.

While driving on the emergency lane, the driver of the SUV hit a pedestrian who was standing outside of their vehicle, witnesses said.

Two days later, Nathan Lee Whitten was arrested and charged with first-degree homicide by vehicle, DUI, failure to maintain lane, improper passing on left, reckless driving and driving too fast for conditions.

He was held at the Chatham County Jail with no bond.

Handed down on Wednesday in the Superior Court of Chatham County, Whitten has been indicted of five counts of failure to maintain lane, four counts of reckless driving and three counts of homicide.