STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. (WSAV) — According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), a man who was wanted after allegedly shooting a woman in the head at the Hilton Head Gardens Apartments is now in custody. Deputies added that he also pointed a firearm at another person before eventually fleeing the scene of the shooting on June 9.

Although the victim suffered a gunshot wound to the head, she would later be released from a Savannah area hospital.

Bernard Garvin, 31, was arrested in Stockbridge, Ga. on September 26 by agents from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Henry County Sheriff’s Office and the Stockbridge Police Department.

BCSO says Garvin was charged with charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, and pointing and presenting a firearm at a person.

Garvin is currently incarcerated in the Beaufort County Detention Center on Sept. 29 after he waived extradition and is currently awaiting a bond hearing.