Hilton Head restaurant owner accused of failing to report over $2M in sales

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – A Hilton Head Island restaurant owner has been arrested after state revenue officers say he failed to report more than $2 million in sales.

Timothy Singleton, owner of Ruby Lee’s South, LLC, has been charged with three counts of failing to file tax returns and/or pay taxes and one count of operating without a retail license.

According to the South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR), Singleton had his license revoked in March 2018 for failure to pay business taxes.

Officers say despite being told to close the business, Singleton continued to operate from April 2018 until November 2020.

According to arrest warrants, he didn’t file sales tax returns in a timely manner, thereby failing to report $2.39 million in gross sales.

SCDOR says he’s accused of failing to remit $156,927 in sales tax, failed to timely report $511,773 in liquor sales and failed to pay $25,588 in liquor-by-the-drink taxes.

If convicted of the charges, Singleton could spend a year in prison and face a fine of $10,000 for each count of failing to file. He could also face 30 days in jail and a fine of $200 for operating a business without a license.

Singleton is being held at the Beaufort County Detention Center pending a bond hearing.