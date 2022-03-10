BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – Police have arrested a Hilton Head Island mother and son on charges including attempted murder linked to a convenience store shooting in Hardeeville.

According to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO), deputies responded to a shooting call on March 3 at the Circle K convenience store located at 14 D. Mark Cummings Road in Hardeeville.

Officials say deputies learned the shooting stemmed from an argument at the gas pumps between two male subjects.

JCSO says no victims or witnesses sustained any injuries during the shooting.

Authorities identified Megan Suzanne Vandervliet, 45, and her son, Trevor Guy Vandervliet, 20, both of Hilton Head, as suspects in the shooting.

Tuesday, the mother and son turned themselves in to authorities.

Megan Vandervliet faces charges including two counts of attempted murder and two counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Trevor Vandervliet also faces charges including two counts of attempted murder and also two counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

A Jasper County magistrate denied the Vandervliets bond. They remain in custody at the Jasper County Detention Center.