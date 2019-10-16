Hilton Head massage therapist may have filmed dozens of clients, BCSO says

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – Authorities say a 46-year-old massage therapist has been arrested and may have videoed dozens of women during appointments.

According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), Hilton Head Island masseur Martin Crocker was arrested Monday for voyeurism, but authorities are still working to gather information in this case.

Crocker, the sheriff’s office says, also acted as an assistant coach “or in a support capacity” with the girls’ volleyball teams at Hilton Head Preparatory School and they “are looking into that.”

BCSO says a woman came forward with evidence that Crocker videoed her getting dressed after a massage. The sheriff’s office began investigating and seized electronic devices like a phone, laptop and tablet, via a search warrant.

“As of this point in the investigation, it is believed that there may have been in upward of 50 women who were videoed by Crocker during and after massages over the past few years,” BCSO added.

According to the sheriff’s office, the investigation could take months to complete.

At this point, BCSO says there is no indication that any of the videos taken were shared or uploaded online.

Any of Crocker’s clients who may be concerned they were videoed during or after a massage should contact BCSO Staff Sgt. Eric Calendine at 843-255-3427 or Sgt. Seth Reynells at 843-255-3709.

The sheriff’s office may ask for the following information to assist in the investigation:

Date(s) of your massage

How you paid for the massage(s), whether by cash or credit card

Location of the massage(s), as BCSO says Crocker provided services at massage businesses and clients’ homes

Distinguishing physical characteristics you may have, such as tattoos or surgical scars

A photo of your face, either provided by you or taken by BCSO

News 3 will continue to follow this story.