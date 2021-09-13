Hilton Head man turns himself in on child pornography charges

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – A 78-year-old Hilton Head Island turned himself in to investigators Monday on child pornography charges.

According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), investigators have been following up on leads from the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office over the past several months regarding child sexual abuse imagery being uploaded to the internet by an unknown subject in the county.

Investigators identified John Neal Jr. as the suspect over the course of the investigation.

BCSO says Neal turned himself in to investigators Monday on three active arrest warrants for second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

His bond was set at $7,500 for the three offenses.

After Neal’s arrest, investigators served a search warrant at his Xanadu Villas apartment, seizing a laptop, mobile phone and electronic storage devices. The items will be turned over to the S.C. Attorney General’s Office for in-depth forensic examinations.

Additional criminal charges for Neal could be forthcoming.

Anyone with further information on the investigation is urged to contact Sgt. Seth Reynells at 843-255-3709.

Information can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111 or through the P3 Tips app. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward.