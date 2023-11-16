BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – A Hilton Head Island man was sentenced to more than a century in prison for sexually abusing his two young neighbors for more than five years.

The victims were ages 8 and 11 when Timothy Herndon, 45, was arrested in 2019.

Herndon was found guilty Thursday on five charges of criminal sexual conduct with a minor and 12 charges of sexual exploitation of a minor.

“Timothy Herndon groomed these girls with toys, costumes and candy. They trusted him. They called him ‘Uncle Timmy,’” said 14th Circuit Solicitor Duffie Stone, who prosecuted the case. “But he was not the fun Uncle Timmy these girls thought he was. He was a sick, depraved predator who deserves every single second of his prison time.”

As revealed in court, a relative who grew suspicious of his relationship with the girls found a hard drive full of pornographic images in Herndon’s home.

There were hundreds of videos of the victims and roughly 1,000 still images with some demonstrating how he groomed the girls and others showing his penis and face.

In some of the videos, the girls appeared to be drugged, and officials found a small amount of sedative in one room of his house.

Herndon received maximum sentences for each offense, resulting in a 110-year sentence.