Hilton Head man sentenced for two DUIs, including one that killed doctor on Cross Island Parkway

HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WSAV) – A Hilton Head Island man charged in a fatal DUI crash that killed a Hilton Head doctor on the Cross Island Parkway received a 20 year prison sentence.

Richard George Alford, 67, pleaded guilty in September to felony DUI and felony hit-and-run in a 2016 crash that killed Jeff Garske.

According to documents Garske was riding his bicycle on the Cross Island Parkway when he was fatally struck by a truck driven by Alford, who drove away from the scene. Other motorists witnessed the crash and reported the pickup’s license plate number to authorities. One driver followed Alford to his home in Spanish Wells, where S.C. Highway Patrol officers found him and his damaged truck.

Garske was an orthopedic surgeon, husband, father of two and a grandfather. He also was an avid cyclist and a Boston Marathon bombing survivor.

Alford also pleaded guilty to a second DUI that occurred three weeks after he was released on bond for the first offense.

According to South Carolina’s 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, Alford received 25 years for the DUI resulting in death, suspended to 20 years with five years’ probation. Alford must serve 85 percent of his sentence before he is eligible for parole. He received an additional five-year sentence for the hit-and-run offense and 30 days for the second DUI. Those sentences are to be served concurrently.