Hilton Head man sentenced for murdering 17-year-old in broad daylight

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – A Hilton Head Island man, who was 15 when he fatally shot another teenager, has been sentenced to 37 years in prison for the 2015 crime.

John Duncan, now 20, was found guilty earlier this year in Dominque Williams’ murder.

According to the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, Duncan said he would kill Williams because he stole his marijuana and disrespected him in a fight.

The following day, Duncan fired at him in broad daylight near Coligny Circle. Williams died at the scene.

Though Duncan was a juvenile when the shooting occurred, a family court judge ruled that he should be tried as an adult.

Sentences for murder in South Carolina range from 30 years to life imprisonment and must be served in their entirety.