HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WSAV) — A Hilton Head man was convicted of raping two 12-year-old girls – one of those girls was sexually assaulted when the offender was out on bail following the first offense.

25-year-old Timothy Schultheis kidnapped and raped two 12-year-old girls, one from Aiken, South Carolina and another young girl from Arizona when he was released from jail on bond.

The solicitor’s office said he used social media to lure underage victims. He was sentenced to 20 years for both of the criminal sexual charges and 3 years for a delinquency charge.