BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — A Hilton Head Island high school teacher has been arrested and charged with sexual exploitation of a minor, Beaufort County deputies say.

According to The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office(BCSO), 34-year-old Jared Smith was arrested Tuesday, May 23. Smith is an orchestra teacher at Hilton Head Island High School, according to the District’s website. Smith has been with Beaufort County School District since 2013.

The Sheriff’s Office received a tip that Smith might be in possession of images or videos that depict child pornography. Deputies executed a search warrant Tuesday at Smith’s home on Hilton Head Island and collected evidence, including a phone and computer, for investigation.

BCSO’s Device Extraction Unit examined the phone seized from Smith’s home and found evidence of sexual exploitation of a minor. A warrant was obtained and Smith was arrested late Wednesday afternoon and remains incarcerated at the Beaufort County Detention Center.

Sheriff’s investigators say the images found were not of students at Hilton Head Island High School.

Deputies say the investigation is ongoing and more charges could be forthcoming as they continue to investigate Smith’s computer for more illegal material.

The public is key in cases like these. To report these crimes, call the BCSO tip line at 843-255-3300 or CrimeStoppers at 843-554-1111 if you would like to remain anonymous.