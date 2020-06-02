High-speed chase on I-95 sends suspect to hospital after PIT maneuver used

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – One person was sent to the hospital after a high-speed chase on Interstate 95 Monday evening.

According to Georgia State Patrol Post Commander John Snipe, just after 7 p.m. on Monday, a trooper clocked a 2003 Jeep Wrangler traveling at 103 mph in a 70 mph zone on I-95 near mile marker 71 northbound.

The trooper began to chase the driver when he wouldn’t stop and allegedly started passing cars on the shoulder at a fast speed. As the vehicles approached mile marker 75, the trooper employed the PIT maneuver to end the chase, causing the Wrangler to roll over several times, ejecting the driver, a 29-year-old man, onto the center median.

Snipe said the driver was flown by a medical helicopter to Memorial Hospital in Savannah, where he is listed in stable condition.

When the driver’s car tags were ran, it was discovered that the Wrangler was stolen, Snipe said. The driver is now facing charges including Speeding, Reckless Driving, and more. He also has charges out of Florida.

The incident is being investigated by the Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team. The trooper was not injured.

Lewis Levine contributed to this report.