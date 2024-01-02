SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A suspect is now in custody after a wild chase through parts of Savannah on Tuesday morning.

The Savannah Police Department (SPD) tells WSAV they responded to a domestic disturbance with shots fired at a residence in the 20 block of South Nicholson Circle at 8:46 a.m.

There were no injuries reported at the scene but the suspect left the home, followed by Savannah police officers.

A high-speed chase ensued with the suspect reportedly reaching speeds of over 100 mph at some points.

The pursuit came to an end at Abercorn Street and Mercy Boulevard with the suspect’s car flipping and colliding with at least three other vehicles. Three bystanders were taken to the hospital, all with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was taken into custody and transported to the hospital for medical evaluation.

This is a developing story.