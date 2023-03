BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — One of the owners of a Hilton Head Island restaurant is currently being charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

Graeme Tosh, 56, is accused of having “inappropriate contact” with a minor who was at their babysitter’s home, according to the child’s mother.

Tosh is one of the owners of Kind of Blue restaurant in Hilton Head.

He turned himself into the police on Monday.